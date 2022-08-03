Watch Now
Multiple fire crews head to apartment fire in Paso Robles

Flames have spread to nearby vegetation
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 14:19:05-04

Multiple fire crews are heading to a fire that broke out in Paso Robles on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported on the 100-block of Olive St. at 10:50 a.m. Initial reports from CHP indicate the fire is at the Riverview Apartments.

At least seven CAL FIRE crews have been sent to the fire, which was initially reported as a two-alarm residential fire. The incident was downgraded to a single alarm fire, and has reportedly burned into brush in the area.

A caller who saw the fire told KSBY it was sending up a plume of black smoke.

At about 11:11 a.m., several tankers and a helicopter were among the additional crews sent to the blaze.

KSBY has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

