Multiple fires deemed suspicious are under investigation in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to four different fires along the Salinas Riverbed on Saturday July 2, 2022.

The first report of a blaze came in at 8:58 PM near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Road.

Shortly after arrival, firefighters discovered a second fire near Highway 101.

The third fire, also encountered by firefighters, was reported at around 9:39 AM south of the wastewater treatment plant.

Finally, a fourth fire broke out at 1:39 PM in the riverbed along North River near Highway 46 East.

Crews said the fire was at a homeless encampment and did not spread to nearby brush.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services said their livestock grazing mitigation efforts helped keep the four fires under control very quickly.

They do consider all the fires suspicious, so the incidents are under investigation.

Authorities are reminding the public to be careful this 4th of July holiday, as the Central Coast remains in an extreme, severe drought and “vegetation is critically dry.”