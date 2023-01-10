Multiple highways closed due to storm in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County announced overnight road closure information Tuesday, as emergency services crews dealt with the storm damage and prepared for continued severe weather into the morning.

As of midnight, the county announced these closures:



Northbound HWY 101 at Mariposa Reina to HWY 1 North of Gaviota, HWY 33 through Santa Claus Lane and Winchester Canyon

Southbound HWY 101 at Milpas closed to SR 150

HWY 154 closed in both directions

HWY 166 closed from HWY 101 near Santa Maria to HWY 33 along Cuyama HWY.

Please avoid traveling on the roads unless absolutely necessary. Drive slow, and keep your distance between cars.

