Multiple injuries reported in a traffic collision on Highway 101 in Santa Margarita

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo (CHP SLO) confirmed at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. One lane on northbound Highway 101 near Santa Barbara Road in Santa Margarita is closed while first responders are on scene.

The collision occurred around 8 P.M.

According to CHP’s traffic incident page, smoke was seen coming from the vehicles, and two people were laying on the ground on the right side of the road.

The agency did not release details on the number of people hurt nor the extent of their injuries. However, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office confirmed a coroner was requested at the scene.

This is a developing story.