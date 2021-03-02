Multiple outages leave hundreds without power on the Central Coast

The cities of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara are experiencing power outages, crews are working to restore power.

According to PG&E, about 170 customers are affected in San Luis Obispo near Los Osos Valley Road, crews estimate power will be fully restored by approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Santa Barbara, Southern California Edison's outage center is showing about 800 people are without power near Santa Barbara City College.

Crews are en route to restore power, it's unclear at this time when it will be fully restored.