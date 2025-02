Firefighters and search and rescue crews responded to a river rescue along the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles on Thursday.

The report came in just before 4:45 p.m.

Crews responded to the area of N. River Road and River Oaks Drive.

Officials at the scene told our community reporter Ashley Stevens five people were rescued by CHP helicopter and with a drone they discovered four others further down the riverbed.

All nine people were rescued.