Four people had to be rescued from the side of a cliff in Isla Vista late Saturday night.

It happened after 11 p.m. in the area of Del Playa Dr. and Camino del Sur.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, one female became stuck approximately 10 to 15 feet down a ledge. Three males attempted to rescue her from the beach below but also became trapped due to the rising high tide.

Fire officials say everyone was safely rescued and there were no injuries.