Multiple power outages affecting San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach areas

UPDATE (12:24 p.m.) - According to PG&E, the large outage affecting customers in San Luis Obispo and to the south was caused by a vehicle that crashed into a power pole on Orcutt Road between La Lomita Ranch and Avocado Lane. PG&E crews are working to repair the broken pole and restore power.

___

(11:25 a.m.) - Multiple power outages were affecting homes and businesses in the San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach areas on Wednesday.

According to PG&E, two outages that started at 9:57 a.m. were affecting a total of 5,347 customers as of 11 a.m. The outages included areas near the SLO County Airport, Highway 227, Price Canyon Road, parts of downtown Pismo Beach, and areas around Lopez Lake. The airport was also affected but officials said they were able to remain open due to working generators.

Another outage, affecting 70 customers along Highway 227 from just south of Tolosa Pl. to Noyes Rd., started at 3:12 a.m. According to PG&E, the power was shut off so crews could make an urgent repair. PG&E expected service to be restored by 1 p.m.

To view or report outages in your area, visit the PG&E website.