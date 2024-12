Multiple power outages were impacting hundreds of PG&E customers across the Central Coast Tuesday morning.

By 9:20 a.m., outages were reported in Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, west of Nipomo and off Highway 135 near Los Alamos.

A larger outage impacting more than 3,000 customers in the Orcutt area had reportedly been restored.

Power for most impacted areas was expected to be back on by 3:45 p.m., according to PG&E’s online outage map.

No word on the causes.