Multiple roads set for repaving in Nipomo

An asphalt-paving project will affect multiple roads throughout Nipomo starting next week and continuing into March.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, paving will begin along Futura Lane, San Ysidro Lane, Calimex Place, Hetrick Avenue from Live Oak Ridge Road to Glenhaven Place, Glenhaven Place, and Pino Solo Court.

Starting Tuesday, March 7, paving will begin along La Cumbre Lane, Pablo Lane, Casa Real Place, Calle Del Sol, Camino Del Oro, and Calle Cielo.

During the roadwork, traffic will be reduced to one-way controls with flaggers and pilot cars. Lane closures will take place on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delays could be up to 10 minutes.

County officials say more work will be scheduled for a later date with the entire project expected to be complete by the fall.

