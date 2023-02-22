Multiple trees down across Central Coast as winds pick up

First responders are answering multiple calls for downed trees across San Luis Obispo County.

Winds whipped up late Tuesday afternoon, as another storm system rolled into the Central Coast.

In Los Osos, several trees in a grove of eucalyptus trees came down in front of a house on Skyline Drive, crushing the resident's car.

Elsewhere in Los Osos, downed trees were reported on 3rd Street, 17th Street, and Tierra Drive

In San Luis Obispo, police and fire crews responded to a large tree that fell onto a parked car in the 200 block of North Chorro Street.

San Luis Obispo Police Department A large tree fell onto a car in the 200 block of North Chorro St. in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

In Morro Bay, a tree was reported partially in the roadway at Bayshore Dr. and Main St.

Multiple power outages have also been reported across the Central Coast.

As of 7 p.m., more than 300 PG&E customers in Los Osos were without power, with an estimated time of restoration at 9:30 p.m.

In Morro Bay, two separate power outages were affecting nearly 200 PG&E customers.

Several power outages were also reported in the Cambria area with the largest affecting 1,525 customers.

Power outages were also affecting more than 300 customers near San Luis Obispo and another 415 customers near Pismo Beach.

In Santa Maria, 2,367 PG&E customers were without power.

