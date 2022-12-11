Multiple trees reported down due to rain, wind storm

People across the Central Coast woke up to find branches and trees down in their neighborhoods after Saturday night's heavy storm.

A large tree came down in San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. The elves at Downtown SLO tell us this won’t affect the festivities at Santa’s House and that Santa Claus will be there to meet with kiddos starting at noon on Sunday.

KSBY Tree branches down in the 3700 block of S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo.

Also in San Luis Obispo, crews had to cone off one northbound lane in the 3700 block of South Higuera Street due to branches that fell in the roadway.