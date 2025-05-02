Watch Now
Multiple units responding to a structure fire in Solvang

Scott Safechuck
Six units and a strike team are on the scene in Solvang, after an abandoned building caught fire early Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a three-story abandoned building in the area of Molle Way and First Street.

The incident has since been upgraded to a third alarm as containment efforts are underway. According to Santa Barbara County Fire, the cause is now under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to share updates as they become available.

