Multiple-vehicle crash reported along Los Osos Valley Road near Los Osos

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): According to CHP, three cars were involved with a total of four people. Those injured were complaining of minor injuries, officers at the scene said. Crews were working to clear the crash as of 5:15 p.m.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash on Los Osos Valley Road near Los Osos Thursday afternoon.

It was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near Clark Valley Road.

According to initial reports into the California Highway Patrol, four vehicles were involved.

No additional information was immediately available.