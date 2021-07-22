Multiple vehicles broken into at Pismo Preserve

Locals love their hiking spots, especially here on the Central Coast.

"This is such an amazing hike, I almost, like, don't want people to know how great it is because it gets so crowded here," said local resident Brooke Warner.

But the crowds didn't stop thieves from breaking into multiple cars at the Pismo Preserve Tuesday.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County says one of the victims was a local, the other a visitor.

Those with the Land Conservancy say these are the first break-ins they’ve been made aware of during the year-and-a-half the preserve has been open.

At around 4 p.m., two vehicles were broken into and had their windows smashed. The conservancy says they have reason to believe the vandals were in the parking lot when they were targeting vehicles.

Hikers say they are worried but add that it won't stop them from visiting the preserve.

"Well, I mean honestly, it kind of makes me scared because now I'm worried that the same thing might happen to me, honestly. I mean, I honestly don't feel safe," said visiting hiker Daniel Talmer.

"Um, it kind of makes me feel a little uneasy but I still want to do the hike... it's just a little scary thinking that someone is going to break into my vehicle," said visiting hiker Janelle Barrios.

"But I always felt like this is so safe here. Like I know they have cameras...you know, like, this is in my backyard and I feel like it's my second home and it's really disturbing to know that you have to be really conscientious about your cars and leaving anything valuable out," Warner said.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County is asking anyone with information about the break-ins to contact them or call the sheriff’s office.