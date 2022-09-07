Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple vehicles crash, block northbound Hwy 101 in Nipomo

hwy 101 emergency.JPG
KSBY
hwy 101 emergency.JPG
Posted at 8:10 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 11:14:51-04

Multiple vehicles collided and blocked traffic along Hwy 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning.

Initial reports indicate five vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 at Thompson Ave. in Nipomo.

The crash was first called in at 7:48 a.m. CHP reports a pickup truck, SUV and sedan were among the vehicles involved in the crash and says all vehicles sustained major rear damage.

The vehicles have been moved to the right hand shoulder.

No injuries are being reported, but officials urge drivers to be cautious while driving near the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png