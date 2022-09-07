Multiple vehicles crash, block northbound Hwy 101 in Nipomo

Multiple vehicles collided and blocked traffic along Hwy 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning.

Initial reports indicate five vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 at Thompson Ave. in Nipomo.

The crash was first called in at 7:48 a.m. CHP reports a pickup truck, SUV and sedan were among the vehicles involved in the crash and says all vehicles sustained major rear damage.

The vehicles have been moved to the right hand shoulder.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: N HWY 101 x N Thompson Ave. Use caution while driving in the area. ⚠️ #ThompsonIC #CountyOfSlo #Nipomo pic.twitter.com/b84FvOc37H — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 7, 2022

No injuries are being reported, but officials urge drivers to be cautious while driving near the crash.