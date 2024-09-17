Murder charge filed in connection with stabbing death of Pismo Beach man

A man arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of another man in Pismo Beach last week has been charged with murder.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed the charge against Andrew Rodriguez of Santa Maria on Tuesday, alleging he used a knife to kill Jonathan Perez on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at a home on the 1200 block of Price Street.

Pismo Beach police said Rodriguez fled to Ventura after the killing and then attempted to kill himself.

He was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after being released from a Ventura-area hospital.

Authorities have not released a potential motive for the murder.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Rodriguez, he was sentenced in 2010 for multiple felony charges out of Ventura County, including date rape and burglary.

He was expected to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

