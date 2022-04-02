Murder charges filed in deadly Lompoc shooting

Murder charges have been filed against an 18-year-old man for a deadly shooting in Lompoc.

Jorge Solis Tafoya Jr., 18, is charged with one count of murder with an enhancement for intentionally and personally using a firearm in the killing.

Police say Maurilio De La Cruz, 37, was shot and killed shortly before 1 a.m. on February 19, in the 1000 block of North H Street.

Tafoya was arrested on March 30.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Santa Maria Superior Court on April 4.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.