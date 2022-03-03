Museum, Botanic Garden passes for rent at Santa Barbara Library

Community members in Santa Barbara can check out day passes through the Santa Barbara Public Library system, library officials announced Thursday.

Cardholders can reserve passes to MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, and to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Each pass can be checked out for one week and covers admission for two adults and three children ages 17 and under. (The Botanic Garden pass covers admission for any children.)

"We are so excited to expand opportunities for learning and exploration for local families by partnering with MOXI and the Botanic Garden," Jessica Cadiente, Library Director, said in a release.

The passes can be reserved online at sbplibrary.org and searching for "Library of Things: Moxi Membership Card" or "Library of Things: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Membership card".

Reserved passes can be picked up at any SBPL library location.