Musician Jason Derulo to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Organizers of the California Mid-State Fair have announced today that pop musician Jason Derulo will be performing at the fair in August.

He will perform a live concert on Aug. 1, at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. The show, which marks his first appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, will begin with a live DJ at 7:30 p.m.

Jason Derulo is a platinum-selling musician who is active on social media, including TikTok, and his most recent single is “Take You Dancing.”

Tickets will go on sale through the fair’s website on Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m., and those who purchase tickets will get an electronic copy sent to them. General Admission seats cost $81.50 and Reserved seats cost $126.50.

Seating is available at reduced capacity, in compliance with state and county safety guidelines. Organizers say that they expect tickets to sell quickly and encourage fans to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

Derulo’s performance is the most recent of the Mid-State Fair’s announced concerts. Others include Big & Rich on July 23, Pancho Barraza on July 29, and Little Big Town on July 30.

This year’s Mid-State Fair runs from July 21 to Aug. 1 and marks the fair’s 75-year anniversary. It will be at the Paso Robles Event Center, at 2198 Riverside Ave.