Mussel-sniffing canines to be employed at Lopez Lake July 3, 4

Mussel-sniffing canines will be used by public officials at Lopez Lake to aid in limiting the spread of the invasive zebra and quagga mussels on July 3 and 4.

A press release from the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works states that ‘mussel dogs’ are trained to sniff watercraft and alert handlers of any invasive mussel presence, helping to expedite boat inspections.

County of San Luis Obispo Public Works

This new measure comes in addition to preexisting watercraft inspections, which monitor all San Luis Obispo County lakes to prevent the spread of invasive mussel species. Any vessel which has visited a mussel-infested lake in the last 30 days or fails the mussel inspection is forbidden from entering Lake Lopez.

Lakes throughout California have experienced outbreaks of these species through infested watercraft and fish hatcheries. Once introduced, these populations can present dangers to water treatment facilities, disrupting the food chain by absorbing necessary aquatic nutrients and poisoning waterfowl and other organisms which consume them.

Once they occur, infestations are difficult and expensive to manage.

According to data from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the most recent zebra or quagga mussel discovery in a California water body was in the Foothill Feeder Pressure Control Structure on February 10, 2023. The facility is connected to Castaic Lake, a previous site of quagga mussels.

To prevent the inadvertent spread of zebra and quagga mussels, San Luis Obispo County officials and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommend boaters use the ‘Clean, Drain, Dry’ technique. Mussels are reported to feel like sandpaper to the touch and should be inspected for mussels on all exposed surfaces. The county press release also advises boaters to wash their vessels’ hulls carefully, “remove all plant and animal material, drain and dry all areas (including the lower outboard unit), clean and dry all live-wells, dispose of any unused bait in the trash, [and] empty and dry any buckets and compartments.”

