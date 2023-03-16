Must! Charities raises funds for SLO Co. nonprofits suffering storm damages

Several local nonprofits that serve the critical needs of people in San Luis Obispo's North County experienced storm-related damages as a result of the Central Coast's recent winter storms.

Templeton-based Must! Charities stepped in to help north county nonprofits in need by creating a storm damage relief fundraiser.

"We just wanted to come alongside them and let them know, 'Hey we've got your back here. Keep doing what you're doing because our community needs you and we'll take care of you through this and make sure you can continue providing the services that you provide," Must! Charities executive director, Becky Gray, told KSBY.

According to their website, Must! Charities' goal is to invest in several non-profits addressing critical community needs, such as food insecurity and shelter for some of the most vulnerable community members.

ALF Food Pantry is one of those non-profits that suffered damage from winter storm flooding.

Thanks to Must! Charities and donations from the community, crews are working to repair water-damaged walls. Must! Charities also said they have already received several donations from the community supporting this project to help local non-profits.

Another local non-profit that received help from Must! Charities was ECHO's location in Atascadero.

Water was leaking through the roof of one of their buildings which caused some damage to the building.

"With the recent amount of rain that we've had, we uncovered some damage that actually happened to our roof," said Austin Solheim, ECHO donor relations and community engagement manager. "And so, what that caused is some leaking that was actually coming down into our shelter program and into our offices."

Solheim said despite the roof damage, thankfully it didn't cause anybody to leave or move out of their shelter program.

To learn more about this storm relief project, click here.