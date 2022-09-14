Mustang shuttle will offer campus rides from morning to midnight

Cal Poly students and employees will be able to catch a ride from early morning to late at night, thanks to expanded shuttle hours.

The free-to-ride Mustang Shuttle will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the shuttle will run from 7 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The expanded hours come as the 2022-23 academic year kicks off. New freshmen and transfer students moved on campus on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Fall Quarter classes will begin on Monday.

The shuttle is offered through a partnership of SLO Safe Ride with Associated Students Incorporated, the University Union Advisory Board, University Housing, Cal Poly Corporation and campus Public Safety.

More than 36,000 rides were given within seven months during the 2021-2022 academic school year.

The shuttle makes six stops on the daytime route and nine in the evening.

The daytime stops are:



Kennedy Library

Dairy Science Unit

Poultry Science Unit

Rose Float/Wine and Viticulture Unit

Poly Canyon Village at Vista Caballo

Performing Arts Center Loop

The evening stops are:



Recreation Center

Kennedy Library

Poly Canyon Village at Foxen

Poly Canyon Village at Vista Caballo

Cerro Vista at San Luis

Cerro Vista at Hollister B

University Union

Performing Arts Center Loop

The Mustang Shuttle does not run during academic holidays or breaks.

It is accessible to those with disabilities.