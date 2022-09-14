Mustang shuttle will offer campus rides from morning to midnight

Cal Poly students and employees will be able to catch a ride from early morning to late at night, thanks to expanded shuttle hours.
The free-to-ride Mustang Shuttle will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the shuttle will run from 7 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The expanded hours come as the 2022-23 academic year kicks off. New freshmen and transfer students moved on campus on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Fall Quarter classes will begin on Monday.
The shuttle is offered through a partnership of SLO Safe Ride with Associated Students Incorporated, the University Union Advisory Board, University Housing, Cal Poly Corporation and campus Public Safety.
More than 36,000 rides were given within seven months during the 2021-2022 academic school year.
The shuttle makes six stops on the daytime route and nine in the evening.
The daytime stops are:
- Kennedy Library
- Dairy Science Unit
- Poultry Science Unit
- Rose Float/Wine and Viticulture Unit
- Poly Canyon Village at Vista Caballo
- Performing Arts Center Loop
The evening stops are:
- Recreation Center
- Kennedy Library
- Poly Canyon Village at Foxen
- Poly Canyon Village at Vista Caballo
- Cerro Vista at San Luis
- Cerro Vista at Hollister B
- University Union
- Performing Arts Center Loop
The Mustang Shuttle does not run during academic holidays or breaks.
It is accessible to those with disabilities.