NAACP celebrates Black History Month in Santa Maria with live performances, dances, and storytelling

The nation's longest-standing civil rights organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), kicked off celebrations in honor of Black History Month on Saturday in Santa Maria.

“Black history is American history, 365 days of the year. But it's not celebrated and we're not in the history books, 365 days of the year, unfortunately," said Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, Santa Maria/Lompoc Chapter NAACP President.

Lyons-Pruitt spoke about her time growing up in Mississippi during segregation. It wasn’t until Lyons-Pruitt was in ninth grade that her school became integrated. Still, she didn't know much about Black History until moving to California, where family members started sharing their knowledge and experiences with her.

“My uncle of course was a history teacher," Lyons-Pruitt said. "And so he taught me all about our history. That was that. None of that was in my history books... nothing about slavery, nothing about the inventors and the contributions that black people have made. Nothing about Emmett Till."

The United Domestic Workers of America is one of three unions that was founded by people of color. Executive Director Doug Moore spoke about the importance of coming together.

“I actually have a lot of hope for this community because I can see how this community is together," Moore commented. "They are inclusive of each other. I mean, even when they announced the flier for Black History Month, it was in Spanish on one side and English on the other. And I said, this is amazing."

The NAACP and 15 other partners celebrated Black History Month at the Santa Maria Community Library on Saturday with live performances and storytelling.

“When you open up your organization and make everybody feel welcomed, then you can have success in any area like Santa Maria," Moore said. "You can't work as an individual group and have success. You have to build coalitions. Coalitions build power. Now, it doesn't mean you have to agree on everything, because many coalitions don't. But if you have that one specific issue that you agree upon and it impacts your community, you have to win it. And you win it by working together.”

Festivities continued on Sunday in Lompoc at Grossman Gallery from 2-4 p.m.