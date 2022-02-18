Name of man killed in Hwy 101 crash near Orcutt released

Authorities have released the name of the driver who died in a crash earlier this week along Highway 101 near Orcutt.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says Raymond Speer, 49, of Orcutt was killed in the Feb. 15 crash around 6 p.m. near Clark Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol reports Speer was heading southbound on the highway, south of Clark Avenue, when his Ford F150 went off the road and struck a tree before flipping over a fence and landing in a dirt field.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.