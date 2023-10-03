Name of pedestrian who died after being hit in Atascadero released

Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Atascadero last week.

Atascadero police say Joel Chesler, 79, of Atascadero was hit while trying to cross El Camino Real just south of Vons the afternoon of Sept. 26.

Chelser was treated at the scene but reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.

El Camino Real was closed into the evening hours following the collision while authorities worked to collect evidence and document the incident.

