Name released of inmate who died while in custody at Santa Barbara Co. Jail

An inmate who died after being found unresponsive at the Santa Barbara County Jail has been identified as Luis Enrique Duron Rodriguez of Goleta.

The 37-year-old was found in his cell at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara just after midnight on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Officials say Rodriquez had been booked at the jail last Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in injury, reckless driving, and hit-and-run with injuries.

He was being held on $100,000 bail.

The sheriff's office previously said Rodriguez was housed in a single observation cell because of medical concerns, including alcohol detox, and was being checked by staff at regular intervals.

Custody and medical staff began life-saving measures, including CPR and placement of an AED, according to the sheriff’s office, but Rodriguez died at the hospital.

Sheriff's detectives are reportedly investigating the in-custody death.

