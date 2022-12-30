“Name your price” during Paw-liday adoption promotion at Santa Barbara County animal shelters

Santa Barbara County Animal Services says the influx in animals they've seen recently is not slowing down.

Officials at the animal shelter in Santa Maria say they see more than a dozen animals come into the shelter every day.

To encourage adoptions, Animal Services is holding a Paw-liday promotion where potential adopters can name their own price.

They're also encouraging fostering animals.

"Fostering is a great way for families to experience the love of a pet on a temporary basis -- helping them through like a medical recovery... or helping them just have like a vacation from the shelter," said Sarah Aguilar, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director.

The Name Your Price adoption promotion continues through the end of 2022.

In addition, each person who adopts or fosters a pet will be entered into a raffle for a gift basket.