Nardonne’s Pizzeria hosts Family Concert in the Park in Los Osos on Sunday

This was their first ever concert in Baywood Park.
KSBY
Nardonne’s Pizzeria hosts first 'Family Concert in the Park' at Baywood Park in Los Osos on Sunday, July 7th.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 07, 2024

In the community of Los Osos, Nardonne's Pizzeria and the ROC radio station hosted a free concert in Baywood Park.

The Family Concert in the Park event took place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Benjamin Dougherty, the owner of Nardonne’s Pizzeria, told KSBY that he and his family purchased the Baywood Park lot because they "wanted to create a community space for people to enjoy, for family events."

He added that they plan to also host holiday and seasonal events at this location as well.

When asked about the turnout, Dougherty said "we're very fortunate to have the people that we have here, this community. Everybody's here for a reason, and everybody knows each other. People here do the best they can to show their support."

