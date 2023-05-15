Nardonne’s Pizzeria in Atascadero closes permanently

Nardonne’s La Famiglia Pizzeria in Atascadero has closed permanently, owner and founder Janice Dougherty confirmed to KSBY.

Dougherty said that she wanted to semi-retire and keeping the location open as a franchise, like it had been previously, would have required additional time and effort from her and her family. The location in Baywood-Los Osos — the pizzeria’s original — will stay open.

Dougherty encourages patrons to visit the Baywood-Los Osos location.

Dougherty said the building that housed the Atascadero Nardonne’s location has been sold, as well as the contents of the building.

Nardonne’s in Atascadero opened in 1980. It officially closed on April 23.

A post dated April 22 on the social media service Nextdoor by a user named Nancy Commerdinger broke the news of the closure for local users.

“That was the best pizza in north county, it will be thoroughly missed,” Nextdoor user Omeed Azar wrote in a comment on the post. “We hope the best for grandma.”