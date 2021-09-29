Nashville Hot Chicken announces opening in SLO Public Market

Jay Bird's Nashville Hot Chicken becomes the latest business announcing their move into the San Luis Obispo Public Market.

The restaurant will finish out the Market Hall. Jay Bird's was founded in May 2019 and rose to popularity for its chicken sandwich.

The restaurant was mentioned in the "Top 50 Fried Chicken Sandwiches in California" at number 12. The menu offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, as well as chicken tenders, blazin' fries, and their chicken and waffle combo.

Guest stars with their choice of entrée with options like the "Mac Daddy" - a chicken sandwich with mac n' cheese, and comeback sauce - or the bone-in options with your choice of light or dark meat. Then the guests choose their level of spice, offering five levels of spice ranging from "Plain Jay" to "Fire" which is described as reaper hot. Finally, the guests complete their meal with a choice of side and house-made sauces.

An official opening date has not been announced.

To learn more about the San Luis Obispo Public Market and the many other businesses opening there, visit this website.