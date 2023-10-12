National ER Nurses Day: Why emergency room nurses are vital to patient care in the local community

Every second Wednesday of October marks National ER Nurses Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and appreciating nurses in the emergency room nationwide and their endless efforts toward patient care.

ER nurses, such as the ones providing care at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, are at the frontline of saving lives.

“Regardless of what walks through the door, we know that we are here to make an impact on that person’s life. Our job is to make that impact a better impact. Whether you’re coming in with your infant, mom, grandmother, we’re here to help and that’s our job. To make your life better in that moment," said Sean Quinn, assistant nurse manager.

Many ER nurses come from various nursing backgrounds, such as Erin McIlvaine who is currently in the reserves.

“I started nursing in the Air Force and I was a floor nurse for about three years and then luckily got to do a yearlong fellowship to become an ICU ER nurse and then quickly transitioned to a Level 1 trauma in San Antonio," McIlvaine said.

Their perseverance, passion for caring and endurance show in more ways than one in a job where you learn to expect the unexpected.

"I just love it. I couldn’t be a nurse really anywhere else. I like some of the hecticness and not knowing exactly what’s going to come through those doors. I like being on my toes," McIlvaine said.

ER nurses wear many different hats working in a fast-paced environment that requires quick and accurate decision-making in a place where high levels of adaptability and multitasking skills are essential.

“The people who thrive in this environment are the ones that love unpredictability. Variety is the spice of life. Any minute, even in this moment, we could have a couple ambulances coming through, we could have a radio call. That’s really what the team excites themselves on," said Natasha Lukasiewich, emergency department director. "We have this motto that we adapt and overcome no matter what comes through the door. We have a lot of training that goes behind the scenes to be able to meet the needs of our community.”

It’s the camaraderie and the bond between the nurses and staff that make working in the ER all the more worthwhile.

"I think best of all, I like the team of people. We have great techs, amazing nurses, our management is awesome and where else do you get to chat with your docs right there at bedside," McIlvaine said.

“I say to everybody: You leave the ER and you always come back because it really is a part of our heart," Lukasiewich added.

The Emergency Nurses Association has recognized ER Nurses Day since 1989.

“It is so important to have not just a day, but an entire week dedicated to appreciating emergency department nurses. These nurses go to work every day wanting to help people and better their community never expecting any thanks or recognition. Many times, they see people and families when they are unsure or scared and bring comfort and answers to them during that time,” said ENA President Terry Foster. “The least we can do is dedicate a week to thank them for all that they do on a daily basis. Thank you to all ER nurses!”