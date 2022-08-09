National Farmers Market Week is this week

National Farmers Market Week runs from Aug. 7 to 13 this year.

The Farmers Market Coalition plans the annual week to help highlight the benefits of local farmers markets across the United States.

Farmers markets happen each day of the week in Central Coast communities that range from Paso Robles to Carpinteria.

The Orcutt Farmers' Market meets each Tuesday at 4852 S. Bradley Rd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Louie Franco, an Orcutt resident who shops at the farmers market, told KSBY he likes having the option of clean, local foods.

"I choose to shop here because I can basically get a lot of good clean organic foods without paying the organic prices," Franco said. "And I love supporting local farms. Hey, I love clean food. Clean food [is] the way to go."

Franco said Farmers Market Week is a good idea.

"I think it's outstanding. I think it's awesome. People need to get out there and support local again," he said. "Nutrition should be healthy. Nutrition should be of the utmost, especially now with everything we've got going on."

In San Luis Obispo County, weekly farmers markets happen in Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Cambria, Cayucos, Morro Bay, Baywood Park, San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande.

In Santa Barbara County, weekly farmers markets happen in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Vandenberg Village, Lompoc, Solvang, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.

You can find a list of farmers markets near you online.