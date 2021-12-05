National Flu Shot Week is here, what you need to know

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is reminding community members to get their flu shots during National Influenza Vaccine Week, which runs from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.

The annual observance aims to encourage those who haven't gotten their flu shot yet to do so. Health officials say everyone 6 months and older should be getting their shot to protect as many people as possible against the flu.

According to health experts, flu vaccination during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can help reduce the overall burden of respiratory disease. It can also save medical resources for the care of those suffering from COVID-19.

Like many vaccines, the flu shot reduces your risk of getting sick, and can help reduce the severity of illness in those who do become sick.

Health officials say even if you have already been sick with flu, you can still benefit from vaccination since many different flu viruses spread during flu season and most flu vaccines protect against four different flu viruses.

Local vaccination locations can be found here.