National Motor Fest returns to the Madonna Inn

The biggest motor show in all of San Luis Obispo County is taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madonna Inn.

The National Motor Fest features all kinds of vehicles, from classic cars to military specialty vehicles.

This year's event also has many different experiences to participate in, including a mobile dyno, an exhaust competition, vehicle limbo, and even the ability to smash a car with a sledgehammer to release your road rage.

The event is family-friendly, with a mobile gaming trailer and a bounce house to entertain kids.

A variety of local cuisines and a wide selection of beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks.

The event is free to attend.