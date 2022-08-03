National Night Out events all over the Central Coast

There was "A National Night Out" event in Grover Beach.

This was an event that took place with communities across the U.S.

The evening included food, and games. These group gatherings were designed to let neighbors get to know local law enforcement.

The event started at five and lasted until seven.

This was just one city taking part in the event.

Law enforcement in Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria also hosted National Night Out events.

At the Santa Maria event, attendees received free refreshments while supplies lasted and the event ended at 8 p.m.

"We work for the police department for the city of Santa Maria but we also work for the community," said Commander, Jesse Silva of the Santa Maria Police Department." "We want to be approachable. We want to make sure that people know there are people who support them."