National Night Out events to take place across the Central Coast

Each year on the first Tuesday in August, cities and communities across the U.S. come together for National Night Out.

The evening includes food, games and group gatherings designed to let neighbors get to know local law enforcement.

The 2022 National Night Out is happening Tuesday, Aug. 1, and several Central Coast cities are getting involved.

Morro Bay is hosting an event from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cloisters Park, at 2501 Coral Ave. Organizers say attendees should bring a lawn chair and can look forward to booths, exhibitions and the chance to connect with public safety members.

San Luis Obispo will hold a community potluck hosted by neighbors on Legacy Lane. The event begins at 5:45 p.m. at San Luis Ranch Central Park. Community members are urged to bring a dish or drinks to share while connecting with CHP, SLOPD, and SLO Fire.

Atascadero's National Night Out will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens.

National Night Out in Santa Maria will be at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees can get free refreshments while supplies last, plus they can check out booths, activities for kids, a DJ and live music.

National Night Out in Santa Barbara is at Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt, 201 West Mission Street, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM. Community members are invited to come out and ask some questions, get to know the SBPD officers better, and eat some ice cream!

National Night Out has been happening since 1984.

Don't see your city on here? You can check with your local law enforcement agency to see if they are participating.