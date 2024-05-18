National Police Week finishes with closing ceremonies at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenberg Space Force Base held closing ceremonies Friday to commemorate the end of National Police Week.

The ceremonies included a Lompoc police officer who spoke about losing friends and colleagues in the line of duty, and security forces at the base saying the names of those who have fallen followed by the ringing of a bell for each individual.

KSBY spoke with a member of the security services at the base who emphasized the importance of police week.

"It's just a time to recognize those that have given their lives in the line of duty," Lt. Col. David Temple said, who is the 30th security services squadron commander at the base. "It's really just a somber week, but a week of celebration of what people have sacrificed for us to continue on in the freedoms that we have"

Police week is held at the base to celebrate and honor the men and women policing the base and providing security.

The officers there are the first line of defense for the base and are key to maintaining security for the spaceport.