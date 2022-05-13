Natural Healing Center building in SLO up for sale

The Natural Healing Center (NHC) building in San Luis Obispo is for sale.

The cannabis retailer intended to open a storefront on Broad Street, but the city terminated its permit last October.

City officials said the permit applicant, Helios Dayspring, submitted false or misleading information about his criminal misconduct in the application. He reportedly told city officials that he never spent money for illegal purposes, falsified any documents, or was involved in tax fraud or evasion. Dayspring later pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bribery and filing a false income tax return.

NHC was nearly ready to open for business when the permit was pulled.

The building, located at 2640 Broad Street, is now listed for $9 million with Richardson Properties.

It's described on the real estate agency's website as an "Extremely rare opportunity to own a fully entitled turnkey Retail Cannabis Location."

Photos of the interior of the building show the completed lobby, main retail area, conference room, office space, and break room.

The property also includes an adjacent structure at 2600 Broad St. that has not been renovated.

NHC filed a lawsuit against the City of San Luis Obispo in December in hopes of getting its permit reinstated. It claimed the city did not follow the proper ordinance when terminating the permit. It also claimed that Dayspring was no longer a part of NHC when the permit was issued, having transferred his interest in the business to current CEO Valnette Garcia the year prior. However, Dayspring reportedly still owned the building.

NHC's attorney, John Armstrong, said they've appealed the denial of an emergency motion that would have reinstated NHC's permit while the lawsuit is going through the courts. A hearing on the case is reportedly scheduled for July.

KSBY News also attempted to contact NHC for comment but has not heard back.

Dayspring is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on May 27.

NHC currently operates retail shops in Grover Beach, Morro Bay, and Lemoore.