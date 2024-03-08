Watch Now
Nature walk happening this weekend for cancer survivors, caregivers and family

Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 08, 2024
Tenet Health Central Coast is hosting a cancer survivor nature walk in Los Osos on Saturday morning.

"These events are important because it allows cancer survivors and their family members to be out in the community, out with one another, out in nature, and it provides a place for exercise and for good conversations about things that they are going through," said Maegan Guiton who works in the Dialysis and Oncology unit at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

All oncology patients, survivors and caregivers are encouraged to join the walk through Elfin Forest.

The walk is set to take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Participants should gather at the 16th Street Elfin Forest entrance.

Organizers say while walk-ins are welcome, registration is preferred, you can RSVP by clicking here.

