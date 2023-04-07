Nature walk support group for cancer survivors and loved ones

An oncology team at Tenet Health Central Coast Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center has developed a series of low-impact, low-energy nature walks for cancer survivors and family and friends of survivors.

This is in an effort to help cancer survivors, those that are dealing with active cancer diagnoses, and also the family and friends of cancer survivors or current patients. It also gives people the opportunity to interact with the oncology team or others on the walk if they want to.

"This is kind of a different way for people just to get out in nature and be with each other, have an opportunity to speak with a nurse navigator if they have questions that they weren't able to address in their clinic visits," Teresa Dinescu, an oncology nurse navigator told KSBY.

Organizers say many people living with cancer can have questions that sometimes don’t come out in a visit with an oncologist for a variety of reasons.

The concept behind these nature walks is to create an informal setting to discuss cancer, if one wants to, as it can be important for support and healing.

The nature walk will start at the Bob Jones Trailhead in Avila Beach on Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

To participate, people are asked to RSVP by emailing teresa.dinescu@tenethealth.com or calling 805-546-7725.