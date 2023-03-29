Nautical Bean opens fourth coffee shop location

Nautical Bean opened its fourth coffee shop in San Luis Obispo County Tuesday.

The new location is a collaboration with local artist, Missy Reitner-Cameron, who owns the building.

The coffee shop sits inside an art gallery that features art by Reitner-Cameron and others.

"The idea was to build up the art scene again in San Luis Obispo, kind of fill some voids at Steinberg Gallery Coffee Shop fulfilled, and they were awesome at doing it," Brett Jones, Nautical Bean's owner said. "So it's just a way to give back to the community and display these local artists."

The coffee shop is located at 810 Orcutt Street in San Luis Obispo. Nautical Bean has three other locations in the city and one in Baywood.

