NCIS star and Broadway actor hosts workshop for local students

Barrett Foa, Broadway actor and ten-year star of the TV show, NCIS, hosted an audition workshop on Friday for high school students.

Roughly 50 theatre students at Santa Maria's Pioneer Valley and Righetti High Schools attended the workshop.

"I think encouraging kids to bring their own individuality to a character is really important," actor Foa told KSBY. "We want the individual role to come out. We want your uniqueness to be imprinted onto that character."

The afternoon sessions offered career technical education to students along with advice and information on how to audition for film and theatre. The students also learned warm-up techniques and received audition tips and critiques on their performances.

"A lot of us are really interested in pursuing a theater career or a film career after this, so it's a really good opportunity for us to get points on our material that we have that we want to show to our schools," Alexa Martinez, a senior at Pioneer Valley High School told KSBY.