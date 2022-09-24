Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nearly 1,000 cyclists will ride along local highways this weekend

Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride to impact weekend traffic in Morro Bay area
KSBY
Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride to impact weekend traffic in Morro Bay area
Posted at 6:40 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 21:40:09-04

Many highways in San Luis Obispo County will be partially occupied by approximately 1,000 cyclists from the Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride over the weekend.

Source: San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club

Highway 1 from Morro Bay High School to San Simeon and Highway 46 West from Cambria to Donati Family Vineyard in Templeton are part of the route. Drivers can look out for cyclists on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No road closures are planned, but there will be signs up alerting traffic of this event and CHP officers will be present to assure safety.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png