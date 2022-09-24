Nearly 1,000 cyclists will ride along local highways this weekend

Many highways in San Luis Obispo County will be partially occupied by approximately 1,000 cyclists from the Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride over the weekend.

Highway 1 from Morro Bay High School to San Simeon and Highway 46 West from Cambria to Donati Family Vineyard in Templeton are part of the route. Drivers can look out for cyclists on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No road closures are planned, but there will be signs up alerting traffic of this event and CHP officers will be present to assure safety.