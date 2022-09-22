Nearly 1,000 pounds of trash removed from SLO Creek

Volunteers pulled almost 1,000 pounds of trash from San Luis Obispo Creek during a cleanup event Saturday, city officials said.

Nearly 25 volunteers came out for the Creeks to Coast Cleanup on Sept. 17. They filled bags with trash taken from the creek bed.

City of San Luis Obispo

The efforts were led by city biologist Freddy Otte.

The cleanup was a partnership between the city, Downtown SLO, ECOSLO and community volunteers.