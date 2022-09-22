Watch Now
Nearly 1,000 pounds of trash removed from SLO Creek

CREEKS TO COAST SLO 9-21-22.jpg
City of San Luis Obispo
CREEKS TO COAST SLO 9-21-22.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 21:11:39-04

Volunteers pulled almost 1,000 pounds of trash from San Luis Obispo Creek during a cleanup event Saturday, city officials said.

Nearly 25 volunteers came out for the Creeks to Coast Cleanup on Sept. 17. They filled bags with trash taken from the creek bed.

CREEKS TO COAST SLO 2 9-21-22.jpg

The efforts were led by city biologist Freddy Otte.

The cleanup was a partnership between the city, Downtown SLO, ECOSLO and community volunteers.

MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png