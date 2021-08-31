Watch
Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers without power in Atascadero

KSBY
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 13:54:39-04

UPDATE (10:53 a.m.) - PG&E says power has been restored to about 200 customers so far.
(10:19 a.m.) - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Atascadero on Tuesday morning.

Two outages were affecting a large area around Paloma Creek Park along El Camino Real from Patria Cir. in the north to just about Cashin St. in the south, and along San Rafael Rd. from Atascadero Ave. east to El Camino Real.

Both started just before 9:40 a.m.

PG&E said its crews were assessing the cause and power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

