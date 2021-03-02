UPDATE: Power restored in San Luis Obispo after backhoe hits line

UPDATE: Power has been restored in San Luis Obispo after an outage that began Monday afternoon.

PG&E says the cause of the outage in the area of Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road was due to a non-PG&E backhoe operator who accidentally dug into an underground power line.

Power had been restored by 6 a.m. Tuesday to the approximately 2,000 customers impacted by the outage, which began Monday around 3 p.m.

PG&E says utility lines in the area had been marked before the work began, but they’re looking into whether the line hit was marked or mismarked.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: According to PG&E about 2,000 people are without power in San Luis Obispo in the area of Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road.

Crews are on scene and investigating the cause of the outage.

Power is expected to be fully restored by 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.