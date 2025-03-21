Nearly 20 schools take part in math SuperBowl held in Orcutt

Nearly 20 schools from across northern Santa Barbara County sent their best mathematicians to compete in this year’s Math Superbowl.

Students from fourth through sixth grades competed in both individual and team competitions at the Lakeview Junior High School gymnasium Thursday.

Orcutt Union School District Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Joe Dana spoke to KSBY about the importance of math.

Math is a cornerstone… part of our curriculum. Kids need to learn obviously the basic, uh, math facts and number sense, but they also need to learn how to problem solve and so many of the, the big problems of our world come down to math, Dana said.

Overall winners are:



1st: Pine Grove Elementary in Santa Maria

2nd: Joe Nightingale Elementary in Orcutt

3rd: Buena Vista Elementary in Vandenberg Village

U.S. Air Force Major Jeremy Putz was the guest speaker at the event.

The major is the commander of the Comptroller Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

