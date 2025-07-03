Nearly 200 PG&E scams have been reported on the Central Coast this year

In the last six months, nearly 200 Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers from San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties reported energy-related scams. So far this year, PG&E has received over 10,000 reports of scams targeting residential and business customers.

PG&E customers reported more than $190,000 in losses to scammers in 2025. The average scam victim lost more than $900, the utility company reported, adding that this number is likely not the full amount, as many scams go unreported.

In the past year, there have been 110 reported scams in Monterey County, 60 in Santa Cruz County, 11 in San Benito County, and 13 in San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E.

A typical sign of a scam targeting a utility customer includes a caller claiming to be from PG&E and threatening disconnection if immediate payment is not made via a pre-paid debit card, digital payment mobile application, or other methods of money transfer, the utility company states.

“Scammers seek to create a sense of panic, threatening disconnection of utility services if immediate payment is not made. If a phone call, visit to your home, or email doesn’t feel right, don’t fall for it. Hang up, shut the door, and do not respond to the email,” said PG&E Cybersecurity Risk Manager Amy Lucido. “Remember, PG&E will never ask for your financial information over the phone or via email, nor will we request payment via pre-paid debit cards or other methods of money transfer, including mobile applications.”

PG&E says signing up for an online account at pge.com is another safeguard. "Not only can customers log in to check their balance and payment history, they can also sign up for recurring payments, paperless billing, and helpful alerts. Customers can also call PG&E Customer Service at 800-743-5000 to confirm their bill details and current amount due."

A few key signs to look for if you're unsure if you are dealing with a scam include if the scammer threatens to disconnect, requests immediate payment, requests a prepaid card, offers refunds or rebates, or impersonates a trusted phone number. A few common scenarios may include scammers aggressively demanding immediate payment for an alleged past-due bill, instructing the customer to purchase a prepaid card, then calling them back supposedly to make a bill payment, saying that the utility company overbilled you and owes you a refund, or that you are entitled to a rebate and asks for your personal financial information.

Scammers are now able to create authentic-looking 800 numbers that appear on phone displays. However, the numbers don’t lead back to PG&E if called back. If you have doubts, hang up and either log into your account at pge.com to confirm your bill details or call PG&E at 1-833-500-SCAM.

In order to prevent being scammed, PG&E states customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. If a scammer threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service without prior notification, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill.

Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers should contact local law enforcement. Customers can also learn to detect and report these predatory scams by visiting www.pge.com/scams or by calling 1-833-500-SCAM.