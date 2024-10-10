Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers affected by power outage in San Luis Obispo

Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers were without power Thursday afternoon in an outage affecting a large portion of the city of San Luis Obispo.

The outage began at 3:40 p.m.

It includes areas northeast of Santa Rosa Street from Marsh Street to Santa Rosa Park, Cal Poly, the Cuesta Grade, and areas to the east and west of Highway 101 south of Santa Margarita.

The outage is also affecting KSBY's transmitter site, so viewers with an antenna may not be able to receive our signal until power is restored.

For updates on the power outage or to report an outage, visit the PG&E Outage Map.